Blooming Grounds - Express

Come in and enjoy!

270 W. Third St. Suite 2

Popular Items

B.L.A.T.$8.95
bacon / lettuce / avocado / tomato / mayonnaise / sour dough
Latte$3.70
Espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam. Try with one of our delicious syrups!
Caprese Baguette$8.95
pesto / mozzarella / basil / spinach / tomato / balsamic glaze / baguette
Frappe$4.45
Blended ice, espresso, your choice of flavor, and topped with whipped cream!
D.T. Turkey Cheddar$8.95
turkey / cheddar / mayo / focaccia
Italian Panini$8.75
herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone
Chai Latte$4.25
Chai black tea seasoned with cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves mixed with milk.
Avocado Toast$2.95
Creamy avocado smashed onto your choice of bread!
Bagel Sandwich$4.00
Toasted bagel, egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of toppings!
Cold Press$3.50
Black slow steeped cold brew, poured over ice.
Location

270 W. Third St. Suite 2

Winona MN

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
