Blooming Thai

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

107 N college ave Ste2 • $$

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)

Popular Items

Masaman Curry$14.00
Choose of meat in Mussaman curry (cinnamon curry) with coconut milk, potatoes, pineapple, cashew nuts, carrots and onions
Banana milk tea$4.95
Cocoa Fresh Milk$4.95
Tiger Sugar Milk tea With Tapioca Boba$5.95
Coconut Milk Tea$4.95
Matcha Latte$4.95
Taro Milk Tea$4.95
Strawberry Milk Tea$4.95
Original Milk Tea$4.95
Honey Drew Milk Tea$4.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

107 N college ave Ste2

Bloomington IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

