Blooming Thai
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
107 N college ave Ste2 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
107 N college ave Ste2
Bloomington IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Orbit Room
Orbit Room is a craft beer and wine bar with interstellar hot dogs.
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
We are a family owned Mexican Restaurant who specializes in colorful Authentic - Tasty food and bring you our most joyful serving values from the kitchen to the table.
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Looking for the best burger in Indianapolis and Central Indiana? Since 2003, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream has been home of the Big Ugly, a Hoosier staple for perfectly hand-pattied, flame grilled and seasoned to perfection juicy cheeseburgers made from 100% fresh, never frozen ground chuck. With locations in Carmel, Zionsville, and Bloomington, burger enthusiasts value our, Indiana roots, family atmosphere, simple menu and quality ingredients, while enjoying options like Elk burgers, grilled Mahi Mahi and Portobello sandwiches, plus our house-made, buns, pies, dressings and hand-dipped milkshakes. For a fast, casual taste of Bub's Burgers, check out our Westfield location near Grand Park. At Bub’s, we go the extra mile to make your experience special and tasty, each and every time.
Janko’s Little Zagreb
Place your carry-out orders with our new online ordering system!
For curbside pick-up call us at 812-332-0694 and we will bring your order out for you!
Our online ordering hours are Tuesday and Thursday 5-8:30pm, Friday and Saturday 4:30-8:30pm.
All meals come with a baked potato and salad with dressings and sour cream on the side.