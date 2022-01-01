Bloomingdale restaurants you'll love
PhoLicious
369 W Army trail Road suite 24, Bloomingdale
|Popular items
|A8. Bao Bun/Bao Bánh
|$9.50
Choice of meat wrapped in Vietnamese steamed rice bun. (3 buns)
|M1. Vermicelli Noodles/Bun Thit Nuong
|$14.95
Rice vermicelli with grilled pork, grilled pork sausage, egg rolls, and veggies. Served with house sweet fish sauce.
|Build Your Own Pho
|$14.95
Enjoy our original by creating your own bowl of Pho Licious. Simply select your choices of meat, garnish and broth.
SALADS • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Sporty's Restaurant & Catering
448 w army trail, Bloomingdale
|Popular items
|Italian Beef
|$6.75
Our tender beef on french bread.
Sweet, or hot peppers, or mozzarella additional charge.
|6pc Tenders w/ Fries
|$8.75
Includes Fries
|5pc Tenders
|$5.00
5 pcs Tenders w/ sauce ONLY
PIZZA
Alcentro Trattoria
109 3rd St, Bloomingdale
|Popular items
|Quattro Mori Pz
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, pecorino cheese
|Rustica Pz
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, mushroom, sausage, kalamata olives, pepperoncino
|Rigatoni Di Carne
|$19.00
tube shape pasta, beef and pork ragu, parmigiano cheese
NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE