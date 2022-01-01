Bloomingdale restaurants you'll love

Bloomingdale restaurants
  • Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Caterers
Must-try Bloomingdale restaurants

PhoLicious image

 

PhoLicious

369 W Army trail Road suite 24, Bloomingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
A8. Bao Bun/Bao Bánh$9.50
Choice of meat wrapped in Vietnamese steamed rice bun. (3 buns)
M1. Vermicelli Noodles/Bun Thit Nuong$14.95
Rice vermicelli with grilled pork, grilled pork sausage, egg rolls, and veggies. Served with house sweet fish sauce.
Build Your Own Pho$14.95
Enjoy our original by creating your own bowl of Pho Licious. Simply select your choices of meat, garnish and broth.
Sporty's Restaurant & Catering image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Sporty's Restaurant & Catering

448 w army trail, Bloomingdale

Avg 4.6 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian Beef$6.75
Our tender beef on french bread.
Sweet, or hot peppers, or mozzarella additional charge.
6pc Tenders w/ Fries$8.75
Includes Fries
5pc Tenders$5.00
5 pcs Tenders w/ sauce ONLY
Alcentro Trattoria image

PIZZA

Alcentro Trattoria

109 3rd St, Bloomingdale

Avg 4.4 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quattro Mori Pz$15.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, pecorino cheese
Rustica Pz$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, mushroom, sausage, kalamata olives, pepperoncino
Rigatoni Di Carne$19.00
tube shape pasta, beef and pork ragu, parmigiano cheese
NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE
La Campana image

 

La Campana

306 Army Trail Rd, Bloomingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flauta$3.25
D-Carne Asada$22.95
D-Fajitas Steak Single$18.95
