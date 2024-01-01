Chicken sandwiches in Bloomingdale
SALADS • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Sporty's Restaurant & Catering
448 w army trail, Bloomingdale
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$8.95
Our own special breading on a tender chicken breast, served on toasted garlic bread with marinara and mozzarella.
|Grilled chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
5oz chicken breast marinated and grilled on a cornduster buns with coleslaw, pickle and honey dijon. Or if you prefer mayo lettuce and tomato.
Fries not included.