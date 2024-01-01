Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale restaurants
Bloomingdale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SALADS • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Sporty's Restaurant & Catering

448 w army trail, Bloomingdale

Avg 4.6 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.95
Our own special breading on a tender chicken breast, served on toasted garlic bread with marinara and mozzarella.
Grilled chicken Sandwich$7.95
5oz chicken breast marinated and grilled on a cornduster buns with coleslaw, pickle and honey dijon. Or if you prefer mayo lettuce and tomato.
Fries not included.
More about Sporty's Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Fry n Wings- Bloomingdale - 369 West Army Trail Road

369 West Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Chicken Sandwich$6.89
Classic chicken sandwich with Brioche buns and pickles, in a choice of your flavor.
More about Fry n Wings- Bloomingdale - 369 West Army Trail Road

