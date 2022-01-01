Bloomington restaurants you'll love

Bloomington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bloomington

Bloomington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Bloomington restaurants

Joe's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Pub

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The CLASSIC Burger$5.50
PUB BURGER - shredded lettuce - deli pickle - special sauce
5 Burger BAG$25.00
5 TASTY PUB burgers and 5 orders of Crinkles.
All burgers come with cheese unless specified. Modifications to burgers cannot be individualized. ALL Add ons except bacon come on the side.
Tenders$10.00
Lil Beaver Brewery image

 

Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Braised Cuban$12.00
Beer braised pork shoulder, roasted ham, swiss cheese, pickles and a spicy ale mustard on a grilled brioche bun.
Cheese Curds$7.00
Fried garlic cheese curds served with your choice of sauce
BYO - Burger$13.00
Build your own 8oz beef burger, cooked to your preference and topped with any of our delicious fresh ingredients and served with your choice of side.
The Original Pinsaria image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Original Pinsaria

211 North Veterans Pkway, Bloomington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
5. BRUTUS - 13"$15.90
SAUSAGE, PANCETTA, SOPPRESSATA, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
3. REMUS - 8"$9.90
SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI T0MATO SAUCE, TRUFFLE BALSAMIC GLAZE
2. ROMOLUS - 8"$8.90
PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
Tony's Taco's Downtown image

 

Tony's Taco's Downtown

105 West Front St, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak-Asada Taco$2.90
Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco$2.90
Gound Beef / Molida Taco$2.90
Baxters American Grille image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Baxters American Grille

3212 E Empire St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (2676 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Rib Sliders$13.00
tender shaved prime rib with white cheddar, cajun onion strings & seasoned french fries. served with cabernet au jus
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$22.00
cooked to order with dill dijon sauce
Steak Nachos$12.00
with housemade queso & pico de gallo
Grove Street Bakery image

 

Grove Street Bakery

812 E Grove Street, Bloomington

Avg 4.8 (153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Winter Half Dozen$11.40
3 winter themed decorated cookies and 3 plain iced cookies. All are covered with our famous glaze sugar cookie icing.
Christmas Half Dozen$15.00
6 Christmas themed decorated sugar cookies
Custom Sugar Cookie$2.05
This is for basic customization, such as writing a name or initials on cookies.
To request custom theme decorated cookie sets, item pricing, or anything else please use the "Get a Custom Quote" form
Firehouse Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Firehouse Pizza

1601 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Firehouse Delight$12.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
Large Thin Firehouse Delight$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
Small Cheese Pizza$8.99
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

2105 North Veterans Parkway, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

Chi Family Express

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet and Sour Chicken$10.99
Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, with a sweet and sour sauce
General Tzo 🌶️$9.95
Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli
General Tzo 🌶️$15.59
Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli
pizza payaa image

 

pizza payaa

4 Currency Dr, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni and Sausage$19.00
Ezzo Pepperoni, Fennel Sausage
Side of Red Sauce$1.50
Schooners image

 

Schooners

810 E GROVE ST, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roger's Special$14.99
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp all over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
Redbird Special$12.99
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
Fajitas$14.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed (both meats) grilled with bell peppers. onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans. tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ranchera - Market Street

1041 J C Parkway, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Tobin's Pizza

1513 N Main St, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Crafted Coffee - Gym

1101 Airport Road, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Crafted Coffee Brews

1101 Airport Road, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Windy City Wieners - Bloomington

116 W Washington St, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Daddios Bloomington

527 N. Main Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ranchera 2

1500 E Empire Street Unit A-3, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
