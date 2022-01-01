Bloomington restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Pub
3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington
|Popular items
|The CLASSIC Burger
|$5.50
PUB BURGER - shredded lettuce - deli pickle - special sauce
|5 Burger BAG
|$25.00
5 TASTY PUB burgers and 5 orders of Crinkles.
All burgers come with cheese unless specified. Modifications to burgers cannot be individualized. ALL Add ons except bacon come on the side.
|Tenders
|$10.00
Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Beer Braised Cuban
|$12.00
Beer braised pork shoulder, roasted ham, swiss cheese, pickles and a spicy ale mustard on a grilled brioche bun.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.00
Fried garlic cheese curds served with your choice of sauce
|BYO - Burger
|$13.00
Build your own 8oz beef burger, cooked to your preference and topped with any of our delicious fresh ingredients and served with your choice of side.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Original Pinsaria
211 North Veterans Pkway, Bloomington
|Popular items
|5. BRUTUS - 13"
|$15.90
SAUSAGE, PANCETTA, SOPPRESSATA, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
|3. REMUS - 8"
|$9.90
SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI T0MATO SAUCE, TRUFFLE BALSAMIC GLAZE
|2. ROMOLUS - 8"
|$8.90
PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
Tony's Taco's Downtown
105 West Front St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Steak-Asada Taco
|$2.90
|Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco
|$2.90
|Gound Beef / Molida Taco
|$2.90
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
3212 E Empire St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Sliders
|$13.00
tender shaved prime rib with white cheddar, cajun onion strings & seasoned french fries. served with cabernet au jus
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$22.00
cooked to order with dill dijon sauce
|Steak Nachos
|$12.00
with housemade queso & pico de gallo
Grove Street Bakery
812 E Grove Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Winter Half Dozen
|$11.40
3 winter themed decorated cookies and 3 plain iced cookies. All are covered with our famous glaze sugar cookie icing.
|Christmas Half Dozen
|$15.00
6 Christmas themed decorated sugar cookies
|Custom Sugar Cookie
|$2.05
This is for basic customization, such as writing a name or initials on cookies.
To request custom theme decorated cookie sets, item pricing, or anything else please use the "Get a Custom Quote" form
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Firehouse Pizza
1601 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Small Firehouse Delight
|$12.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
|Large Thin Firehouse Delight
|$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$8.99
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint
2105 North Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
Chi Family Express
3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$10.99
Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, with a sweet and sour sauce
|General Tzo 🌶️
|$9.95
Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli
|General Tzo 🌶️
|$15.59
Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli
pizza payaa
4 Currency Dr, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni and Sausage
|$19.00
Ezzo Pepperoni, Fennel Sausage
|Side of Red Sauce
|$1.50
Schooners
810 E GROVE ST, Bloomington
Fiesta Ranchera
2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington
|Popular items
|Roger's Special
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp all over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
|Redbird Special
|$12.99
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
|Fajitas
|$14.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed (both meats) grilled with bell peppers. onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans. tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Fiesta Ranchera - Market Street
1041 J C Parkway, Bloomington
Tobin's Pizza
1513 N Main St, Bloomington
Crafted Coffee - Gym
1101 Airport Road, Bloomington
Crafted Coffee Brews
1101 Airport Road, Bloomington
Windy City Wieners - Bloomington
116 W Washington St, Bloomington
Daddios Bloomington
527 N. Main Street, Bloomington
Fiesta Ranchera 2
1500 E Empire Street Unit A-3, Bloomington