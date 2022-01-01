Bean burritos in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington - 2303 East Washington Street
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington - 2303 East Washington Street
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Bean Rice And Cheese Burrito Platter
|$7.50
More about Fiesta Ranchera - 2103 N Veteran Pkwy.
Fiesta Ranchera - 2103 N Veteran Pkwy.
2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington
|Kids Burrito, Rice and Beans
|$4.99
|18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans
|$11.99
18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans
|25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans
|$11.99
25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans