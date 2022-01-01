Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve bean burritos

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington - 2303 East Washington Street

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean Rice And Cheese Burrito Platter$7.50
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington - 2303 East Washington Street
Fiesta Ranchera - 2103 N Veteran Pkwy.

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Burrito, Rice and Beans$4.99
18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans$11.99
18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans
25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans$11.99
25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans
More about Fiesta Ranchera - 2103 N Veteran Pkwy.

