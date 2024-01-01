Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve bruschetta

The Pop Up Chicken Shop

409 N Hershey, Bloomington

Bruschetta Smash Burger$2.50
Our three meat blended smash burger topped with House Made Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta, with Mozzarella Cheese and Finished with a Balsamic Glaze.
Bruschetta Chicken Sando$14.00
Our hand breaded chicken breast topped with House Made Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta, with Mozzarella Cheese and Finished with a Balsamic Glaze.
Bruschetta Sando$12.00
More about The Pop Up Chicken Shop
CRAFTED Coffee Brews

1101 Airport Road, Bloomington

Bruschetta$9.97
More about CRAFTED Coffee Brews

