Chicken salad in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Joe's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Pub

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Joe's Pub
31789a0f-fa3d-4cf9-af8a-fcf6cd39d196 image

 

Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
A blend of tender chicken, freshly-cut celery and onion blended with sweet mayonnaise dressing served on a flaky croissant
Beer Can Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tossed in our house made herb IPA vinaigrette. Topped with bacon, tomato, diced hardboiled egg, white cheddar cheese, avocado, charred corn and shredded beer can chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Lil Beaver Brewery
Item pic

 

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Salad$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad with bell peppers added.
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese and lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
More about Fiesta Ranchera

