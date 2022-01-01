Chile relleno in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|2 Chiles Rellenos platter
|$13.50
|Chile Relleno Taco
|$4.50
One jumbo poblano pepper stuffed with cheese fried in egg batter.. Mexico City favorite.
We recommend!
More about Fiesta Ranchera
Fiesta Ranchera
2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington
|22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco
|$10.99
22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco
|Chiles Rellenos
|$13.99
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, then topped with cheese and ground beef. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.