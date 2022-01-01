Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Chiles Rellenos platter$13.50
Chile Relleno Taco$4.50
One jumbo poblano pepper stuffed with cheese fried in egg batter.. Mexico City favorite.
We recommend!
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco$10.99
22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco
Chiles Rellenos$13.99
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, then topped with cheese and ground beef. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
More about Fiesta Ranchera

