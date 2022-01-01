Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants that serve chimichangas

Lil Beaver Brewery image

 

Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Chimichanga$7.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheesecake filling that is fried to a light, crispy perfection and topped with a mixed berry sauce
More about Lil Beaver Brewery
Item pic

 

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga Platter
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Chimichanga$14.99
Grilled broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and zucchini all wrapped in a 12
Chimichangas$12.99
An order of two burritos, filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef, then deep fried and topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga$14.99
Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all wrapped in a 12
More about Fiesta Ranchera

