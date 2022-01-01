Chimichangas in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve chimichangas
Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
|Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$7.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheesecake filling that is fried to a light, crispy perfection and topped with a mixed berry sauce
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Chimichanga Platter
Fiesta Ranchera
2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington
|Veggie Chimichanga
|$14.99
Grilled broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and zucchini all wrapped in a 12
|Chimichangas
|$12.99
An order of two burritos, filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef, then deep fried and topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
|Shrimp Chimichanga
|$14.99
Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all wrapped in a 12