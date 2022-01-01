Cinnamon rolls in Bloomington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bloomington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
CRAFTED Coffee Brews
1101 Airport Road, Bloomington
No reviews yet
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
More about CRAFTED Coffee Brews
Grove Street Bakery
812 E Grove Street, Bloomington
Avg 4.8
(153 reviews)
Wheat Maple Cinnamon Roll
$3.47
Cinnamon Roll
$3.47
More about Grove Street Bakery
