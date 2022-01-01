Croissants in Bloomington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lil Beaver Brewery image

 

Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
A blend of tender chicken, freshly-cut celery and onion blended with sweet mayonnaise dressing served on a flaky croissant
Croissant Club Sandwich$12.00
Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and
bacon on a fresh croissant
More about Lil Beaver Brewery
Consumer pic

 

CRAFTED Coffee Brews

2401 Airport Road, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham, & Egg, & Cheese on Croissant$5.97
More about CRAFTED Coffee Brews
Consumer pic

 

CRAFTED Coffee Brews

1101 Airport Road, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham, & Egg, & Cheese on Croissant$5.97
More about CRAFTED Coffee Brews

