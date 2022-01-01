Croissants in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve croissants
Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
A blend of tender chicken, freshly-cut celery and onion blended with sweet mayonnaise dressing served on a flaky croissant
|Croissant Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and
bacon on a fresh croissant
CRAFTED Coffee Brews
2401 Airport Road, Bloomington
|Ham, & Egg, & Cheese on Croissant
|$5.97