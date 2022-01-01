Curry in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve curry
Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road
3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington
|Curry 🌶️
|$15.59
Choice of meat with peas, and carrots in a spicy curry sauce
|$9.95
Dop's Jerk House
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Small Curry Chicken Dinner
|$13.95
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in Jamaican curry & spices -served with choice of rice and any two sides
|Large Curry Chicken Dinner
|$15.95
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in Jamaican curry & spices -served with choice of rice and any two sides