Curry in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve curry

Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington

TakeoutFast Pay
Curry 🌶️$15.59
Choice of meat with peas, and carrots in a spicy curry sauce
Curry 🌶️$9.95
Choice of meat with peas, and carrots in a spicy curry sauce
Dop's Jerk House

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

TakeoutDelivery
Small Curry Chicken Dinner$13.95
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in Jamaican curry & spices -served with choice of rice and any two sides
Large Curry Chicken Dinner$15.95
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in Jamaican curry & spices -served with choice of rice and any two sides
