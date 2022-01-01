Enchiladas in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Red Enchiladas
|$12.00
|Green Enchiladas
|$12.00
More about Fiesta Ranchera
Fiesta Ranchera
2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington
|04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese
|$10.99
04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese
|Enchiladas Súper Rancheras
|$13.99
Consisting of 5 different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|05. Two Enchiladas, One Beef and One Cheese, Rice and Beans
|$10.99
05. Two Enchiladas, One Beef and One Cheese, Rice and Beans