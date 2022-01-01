Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Bloomington

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

Red Enchiladas$12.00
Green Enchiladas$12.00
Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese$10.99
Enchiladas Súper Rancheras$13.99
Consisting of 5 different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
05. Two Enchiladas, One Beef and One Cheese, Rice and Beans$10.99
