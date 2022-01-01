Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita taco$3.70
Chicken Fajita Taco$3.49
Steak fajita Taco$3.49
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Fajitas$14.99
Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes all grilled to perfection and served on a skillet. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.
Veggie Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, veggie fajitas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
More about Fiesta Ranchera

