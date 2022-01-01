Fajitas in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Shrimp Fajita taco
|$3.70
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.49
|Steak fajita Taco
|$3.49
More about Fiesta Ranchera
Fiesta Ranchera
2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington
|Veggie Fajitas
|$14.99
Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes all grilled to perfection and served on a skillet. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.
|Veggie Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, veggie fajitas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.