Fried rice in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve fried rice

Harmony Korean BBQ

7 Currency Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Kimchi Fried Rice$16.50
Rice, Kimchi, Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*
More about Harmony Korean BBQ
Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Extra, Large Fried Rice$2.00
Combination Fried Rice$10.20
Stir fried diced chicken, baby shrimp, diced barbecue pork, rice, egg, white onions, scallions
Pork Fried Rice$9.20
Stir fried diced barbecue pork, rice, egg, peas, white onions and scallions
More about Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road

