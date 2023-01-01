Fried rice in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve fried rice
Harmony Korean BBQ
7 Currency Drive, Bloomington
|Chicken Kimchi Fried Rice
|$16.50
Rice, Kimchi, Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*
Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road
3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington
|Extra, Large Fried Rice
|$2.00
|Combination Fried Rice
|$10.20
Stir fried diced chicken, baby shrimp, diced barbecue pork, rice, egg, white onions, scallions
|Pork Fried Rice
|$9.20
Stir fried diced barbecue pork, rice, egg, peas, white onions and scallions