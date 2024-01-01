Kimchi in Bloomington
Harmony Korean BBQ
7 Currency Drive, Bloomington
|Beef Kimchi Fried Rice
|$16.50
Rice, Kimchi, Beef Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*
|Napa Kimchi - 16oz Jar
|$11.00
Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*
|Loaded Kimchi Pancake
|$14.00
Kimchi, Pork Belly, Scallion, cooked into a pancake. Served with Chogujang (soy gochu vinegar) Sauce *contains gluten*