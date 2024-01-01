Kimchi in Bloomington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harmony Korean BBQ

7 Currency Drive, Bloomington

Beef Kimchi Fried Rice$16.50
Rice, Kimchi, Beef Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*
Napa Kimchi - 16oz Jar$11.00
Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*
Loaded Kimchi Pancake$14.00
Kimchi, Pork Belly, Scallion, cooked into a pancake. Served with Chogujang (soy gochu vinegar) Sauce *contains gluten*
More about Harmony Korean BBQ
Epiphany Farms Restaurant & Anju Above

220 East Front Street, Bloomington

Side Kimchi$2.59
More about Epiphany Farms Restaurant & Anju Above

