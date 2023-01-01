Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve lobsters

Wesley’s Grill

1804 S Hershey Rd, Bloomington

TakeoutDelivery
Lobster & Shrimp Alfredo$40.00
Prime Filet Mignon (12oz), Lobster Tail, & Shrimp$105.00
Whole Lobster Seafood Mac$95.00
More about Wesley’s Grill
Barrel House - Bloomington (Franchise) - 9 Brickyard dr.

9 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington

TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Dip$16.00
Chunks of lobster mixed with sour cream, cream cheese, and seasonings. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with crispy wontons.
More about Barrel House - Bloomington (Franchise) - 9 Brickyard dr.

