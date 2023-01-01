Lobsters in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Wesley’s Grill
Wesley’s Grill
1804 S Hershey Rd, Bloomington
|Lobster & Shrimp Alfredo
|$40.00
|Prime Filet Mignon (12oz), Lobster Tail, & Shrimp
|$105.00
|Whole Lobster Seafood Mac
|$95.00
More about Barrel House - Bloomington (Franchise) - 9 Brickyard dr.
Barrel House - Bloomington (Franchise) - 9 Brickyard dr.
9 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington
|Lobster Dip
|$16.00
Chunks of lobster mixed with sour cream, cream cheese, and seasonings. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with crispy wontons.