Mac and cheese in Bloomington

Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
|Kraft Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
Penne pasta tossed in a house-made cheese sauce with mixed veggie and your choice of side.
Consider adding grilled chicken to complete this dish!
The Pop Up Chicken Shop
409 N Hershey, Bloomington
|Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese finished w/Green Onion & Paprika