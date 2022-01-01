Nachos in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve nachos
Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
|Luau Nachos
|$13.00
Pulled pork, creamy white queso, grilled pineapple, and pico de gallo
served over a bed of white corn tortilla chips and topped with fresh
cilantro
|Beer Cheese Nachos
|$11.00
House-made beer cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, arugula, and your choice of beer can chicken or beer braised pork across our house fried corn tortilla chips.
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Vegan Nachos
|$9.50
|Nachos
Choice of meat topped with white queso dip,nacho cheese,jalepenos,sour creme.
|Loaded Nachos
Choice of meat topped with white queso dip,nacho cheese,sour creme, tomato,onion, lettuce, jalepenos, guacamole
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
3212 E Empire St, Bloomington
|Steak Nachos
|$12.00
with housemade queso & pico de gallo