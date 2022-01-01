Quesadillas in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Lil Beaver Brewery
Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with a Mexican style cheese blend and your choice of either pulled chicken or seasoned steak. Topped with pico de gallo and served with a side of lettuce and sour cream
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Vegan Quesadilla Platter
|$8.50
|quesadilla picadillo platter
|$9.00
|kids chees quesadilla-fries
|$5.00