Quesadillas in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington

Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with a Mexican style cheese blend and your choice of either pulled chicken or seasoned steak. Topped with pico de gallo and served with a side of lettuce and sour cream
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

Vegan Quesadilla Platter$8.50
quesadilla picadillo platter$9.00
kids chees quesadilla-fries$5.00
Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.
Kids grilled chicken quesadilla and fries$4.99
Quesadilla Grande No Salad$10.99
