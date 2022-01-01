Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp - Camaron Taco$3.49
Shrimp Mexican Style taco$3.65
Shrimp Fajita taco$3.70
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's Downtown

105 West Front St, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.49
More about Tony's Taco's Downtown

