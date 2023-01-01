Stew in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve stew
The Pop Up Chicken Shop
409 N Hershey, Bloomington
|Southwest Stew
|$4.00
Roasted corn, bacon, green chiles and roasted chipotle peppers for a kick of spice
Dop's Jerk House
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Small Brown Stew Chicken
|$13.95
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in full Caribbean flavor, browned and simmered to perfection -served with choice of rice and any two sides
|Large Brown Stew Chicken
|$15.95
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in full Caribbean flavor, browned and simmered to perfection -served with choice of rice and any two sides