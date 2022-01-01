Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$7.50
Choice of meat topped with lettuce,sour cream,cheese tomato. Pictured without tomato
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, veggie fajitas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Taco Salad$11.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese and guacamole.
small taco salad$7.99
More about Fiesta Ranchera

