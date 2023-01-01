Teriyaki chicken in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Dang Boba, Poke & Banh Mi - Bloomington
1240 E Empire St, Bloomington
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
Served with white rice, brown rice or lettuce, steamed broccoli & carrot and miso soup.
Chi Family Express - 3907 General Electric Road
3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$15.49
Stripped Chicken with bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots and broccoli in our teriyaki sauce
