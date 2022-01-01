Bloomington bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bloomington
Orbit Room
107 North College Ave Suite 001, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots w/ Vegan Ranch
|$7.00
|The Moira Rose (Pepper Relish, Whipped Cheese, Spiced Peanuts)
|$9.50
|Choose Your Own Destiny Dog :: choice of side
|$5.50
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
|LG Cranberry Poppyseed (ckn included)
|$10.99
|BBQ Nachos
|$10.99
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Three Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesean, mozzarella, tomatoes, and garlic parmesean dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.00
A Blend of Juannita's only premium cheeses melted into a smooth Queso dip
|3 Tacos
|$8.25
3 Tacos with toppings/side
|Fajitas
|$13.50
Chicken, steak, or all veggies served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, gaucamole, tortillas
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Janko’s Little Zagreb
223 W 6th St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Ribeye
|$47.00
20oz Ribeye
|Sirloin for Two
|$55.00
2lb Sirloin Steak
|Sirloin for One
|$29.00
16oz Sirloin Steak
FRENCH FRIES
Cardinal Spirits
922 S. Morton Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Four Grain Bourbon (online release)
|$49.00
LIMIT 2 BOTTLES - Four Grain Bourbon is the latest in our Resident Bird Series of spirits that are fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled at Cardinal Spirits. Four Grain Bourbon was barreled in 2015, the year that Cardinal Spirits opened, making it one of our oldest Resident Bird Series releases!
|Bonita Applebum
|$37.00
Bonita Applebum is a cocktail with Bramble black raspberry vodka, green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
What you get:
Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of our Bramble vodka = 5 servings of Bonita Applebum cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover Bramble to make other cocktails!) • • • What’s in the mix: green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship directly to consumers. • • •
Cocktail mix and Bramble is sold as a bundle — you combine the two at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte. • • •
Fill the cocktail mix bottle with Bramble, up to the base of the bottle neck, to make 5 perfectly balanced cocktails • • •
Shake gently to mix, then pour over ice
• • •
Enjoy within 2-3 days for peak flavor
|Poison Ivy
|$37.00
Poison Ivy is a cocktail with our Standard Dry Gin, blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice! • • • What you get: Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of Standard Dry Gin = 5 servings of Poison Ivy cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover gin to make other cocktails! • • • What’s in the mix: blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice. • • • FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship or deliver directly to consumers. • • • Cocktail mix and Standard Dry Gin is sold as a bundle — you combine at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte.