Bloomington bars & lounges you'll love

Orbit Room image

 

Orbit Room

107 North College Ave Suite 001, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots w/ Vegan Ranch$7.00
The Moira Rose (Pepper Relish, Whipped Cheese, Spiced Peanuts)$9.50
Choose Your Own Destiny Dog :: choice of side$5.50
More about Orbit Room
Sahm's at the Pointe image

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$8.99
LG Cranberry Poppyseed (ckn included)$10.99
BBQ Nachos$10.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery image

 

Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery

1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Chicken Tenders$6.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesean, mozzarella, tomatoes, and garlic parmesean dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
More about Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.00
A Blend of Juannita's only premium cheeses melted into a smooth Queso dip
3 Tacos$8.25
3 Tacos with toppings/side
Fajitas$13.50
Chicken, steak, or all veggies served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, gaucamole, tortillas
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
Janko’s Little Zagreb image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Janko’s Little Zagreb

223 W 6th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (3893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye$47.00
20oz Ribeye
Sirloin for Two$55.00
2lb Sirloin Steak
Sirloin for One$29.00
16oz Sirloin Steak
More about Janko’s Little Zagreb
Cardinal Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Cardinal Spirits

922 S. Morton Street, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Four Grain Bourbon (online release)$49.00
LIMIT 2 BOTTLES - Four Grain Bourbon is the latest in our Resident Bird Series of spirits that are fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled at Cardinal Spirits. Four Grain Bourbon was barreled in 2015, the year that Cardinal Spirits opened, making it one of our oldest Resident Bird Series releases!
Bonita Applebum$37.00
Bonita Applebum is a cocktail with Bramble black raspberry vodka, green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
What you get:
Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of our Bramble vodka = 5 servings of Bonita Applebum cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover Bramble to make other cocktails!) • • •  What’s in the mix: green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship directly to consumers. • • • 
Cocktail mix and Bramble is sold as a bundle — you combine the two at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte. • • • 
Fill the cocktail mix bottle with Bramble, up to the base of the bottle neck, to make 5 perfectly balanced cocktails • • •  
Shake gently to mix, then pour over ice
• • • 
Enjoy within 2-3 days for peak flavor
Poison Ivy$37.00
Poison Ivy is a cocktail with our Standard Dry Gin, blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice! • • • What you get: Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of Standard Dry Gin = 5 servings of Poison Ivy cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover gin to make other cocktails! • • • What’s in the mix: blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice. • • •  FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship or deliver directly to consumers.  • • •  Cocktail mix and Standard Dry Gin is sold as a bundle — you combine at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte.
More about Cardinal Spirits
The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe image

 

The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe

