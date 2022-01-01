Bloomington burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Bloomington
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Not So Ugly Burger
|$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
|Cup Chili
|$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
|Settle for Less Ugly Burger
|$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Scenic View Restaurant
4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington
|Popular items
|SINGLE Pancake
|$6.00
One Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancake dusted with powdered sugar.
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$13.50
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Two Crab Cakes, Hollandaise & fresh dill
|Country Benny
|$12.00
Open Face Biscuit, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Bacon & Sausage Gravy
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BuffaLouie's
114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Original
|$8.49
Be the mastermind behind your taste buds! Create your own Burger, choose your cheese and toppings
|Curly Fries
|$3.49
|Traditional Single (5/5)