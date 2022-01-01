Bloomington burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Bloomington

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Not So Ugly Burger$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
Cup Chili$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
Settle for Less Ugly Burger$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Scenic View Restaurant image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Scenic View Restaurant

4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SINGLE Pancake$6.00
One Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancake dusted with powdered sugar.
Crab Cake Benedict$13.50
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Two Crab Cakes, Hollandaise & fresh dill
Country Benny$12.00
Open Face Biscuit, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Bacon & Sausage Gravy
More about Scenic View Restaurant
BuffaLouie's image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BuffaLouie's

114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original$8.49
Be the mastermind behind your taste buds! Create your own Burger, choose your cheese and toppings
Curly Fries$3.49
Traditional Single (5/5)
More about BuffaLouie's
The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe image

 

The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe

