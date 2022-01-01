Bloomington pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Bloomington
More about Upland Brewing
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
|Seitan-derloin Sandwich
|$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
|LG Cranberry Poppyseed (ckn included)
|$10.99
|BBQ Nachos
|$10.99
More about Cafe Pizzaria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Pizzaria
405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Popular items
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$15.70
16 slices, serves ±4–5 people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.
|Pizzaria Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper.
|Stromboli
|$11.50
Our own unique pizza sauce over a layer of delicious seasoned sausage, with mozzarella cheese and onion, baked on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.
More about Da Vinci
PIZZA • SALADS
Da Vinci
250 S Washington St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Pera Pizza
|$17.00
pesto sauce, pear, gorgonzola, bacon, hot honey
|Da Vinci Pizza
|$16.00
pomodoro sauce, fior di latte pepperoni, basil, peppadew peppers
|Truffle Funghi
|$17.00
truffle oil, garlic paste, burrata, italian sausage, mushrooms, basil
More about DeAngelo's
PIZZA
DeAngelo's
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Crawfish Diavolo
|$19.00
Tomato cream sauce with crawfish tail meat, seasoned shrimp, fresh basil, Asiago and Parmesan cheese with fettuccine pasta
|Homemade Lasagna
|$15.00
Choose either Meat Lasagna with home made bolognese or a 7 layer cheese lasagna with 5 Italian cheeses
|Lemon Alfredo
|$18.00
lightly breaded chicken breast tossed in Parmesan and rosemary served over a lemon Alfredo sauce with penne pasta
More about Switchyard Brewing Company
PIZZA
Switchyard Brewing Company
419 N Walnut St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Bada Bing Caesar
|$8.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, peppery asiago, Romano. Comes with Caesar dressing.
|CYO 14"
|$15.00
A 14" pizza made by YOU! Choose your sauce, cheese and toppings exactly how you like it.
|Elm Heights
Red sauce, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, roasted mushrooms and black olives.