Bloomington pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Bloomington

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
More about Upland Brewing
Sahm's at the Pointe image

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$8.99
LG Cranberry Poppyseed (ckn included)$10.99
BBQ Nachos$10.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Cafe Pizzaria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pizzaria

405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese Pizza$15.70
16 slices, serves ±4–5 people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.
Pizzaria Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper.
Stromboli$11.50
Our own unique pizza sauce over a layer of delicious seasoned sausage, with mozzarella cheese and onion, baked on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.
More about Cafe Pizzaria
Da Vinci image

PIZZA • SALADS

Da Vinci

250 S Washington St, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pera Pizza$17.00
pesto sauce, pear, gorgonzola, bacon, hot honey
Da Vinci Pizza$16.00
pomodoro sauce, fior di latte pepperoni, basil, peppadew peppers
Truffle Funghi$17.00
truffle oil, garlic paste, burrata, italian sausage, mushrooms, basil
More about Da Vinci
DeAngelo's image

PIZZA

DeAngelo's

2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Crawfish Diavolo$19.00
Tomato cream sauce with crawfish tail meat, seasoned shrimp, fresh basil, Asiago and Parmesan cheese with fettuccine pasta
Homemade Lasagna$15.00
Choose either Meat Lasagna with home made bolognese or a 7 layer cheese lasagna with 5 Italian cheeses
Lemon Alfredo$18.00
lightly breaded chicken breast tossed in Parmesan and rosemary served over a lemon Alfredo sauce with penne pasta
More about DeAngelo's
Switchyard Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Switchyard Brewing Company

419 N Walnut St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bada Bing Caesar$8.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, peppery asiago, Romano. Comes with Caesar dressing.
CYO 14"$15.00
A 14" pizza made by YOU! Choose your sauce, cheese and toppings exactly how you like it.
Elm Heights
Red sauce, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, roasted mushrooms and black olives.
More about Switchyard Brewing Company
Trailhead Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Trailhead Pizzeria

4303 S State Road 446, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TrailSticks$6.00
House Salad
More about Trailhead Pizzeria

