Burritos in Bloomington

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Bean Burritos
|$8.00
2 Bean Burritos served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream with salsa on top
|Burrito Niño
|$7.00
Small Burrito with rice & beans or fries
|Wet Burrito
|$12.00
Mix up the authentic with the fabulous red or green wet burrito. Lettuce, tomato and sour cream with rice & beans
Scenic View Restaurant
4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington
|Smothered Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Peppers and Onions, Potatoes in a Cheddar Tortilla Wrap Topped w/ Black Beans, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Drizzled w/ Cilantro Sour Cream (vegetarian). Add Sausage or Bacon for $3