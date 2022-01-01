Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve burritos

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
Bean Burritos$8.00
2 Bean Burritos served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream with salsa on top
Burrito Niño$7.00
Small Burrito with rice & beans or fries
Wet Burrito$12.00
Mix up the authentic with the fabulous red or green wet burrito. Lettuce, tomato and sour cream with rice & beans
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Scenic View Restaurant

4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smothered Burrito$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Peppers and Onions, Potatoes in a Cheddar Tortilla Wrap Topped w/ Black Beans, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Drizzled w/ Cilantro Sour Cream (vegetarian). Add Sausage or Bacon for $3
More about Scenic View Restaurant

