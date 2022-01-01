Chicken salad in Bloomington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chop Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in ranch and balsamic dressing and topped with diced bacon, peppadew peppers, diced roma tomato, roasted beets, black olives, crumbled blue cheese pistachios and a grill chicken breast. And sliced of our traditional coffee cake
SM Chicken Cranberry Salad$7.99
Mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing with grilled chicken, craisins, cucumber, candied walnuts, and feta cheese.
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Item pic

PIZZA

DeAngelo's

2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine, grilled lemon-thyme chicken, artichokes, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, egg, sweet corn, Kalamata olives, & blue cheese crumbles with our italian vinaigrette
More about DeAngelo's
BuffaLouie's image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BuffaLouie's

114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Our garden salad topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken in one of our homemade wing sauces.
More about BuffaLouie's

