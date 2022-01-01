Chicken salad in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|Chicken Chop Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in ranch and balsamic dressing and topped with diced bacon, peppadew peppers, diced roma tomato, roasted beets, black olives, crumbled blue cheese pistachios and a grill chicken breast. And sliced of our traditional coffee cake
|SM Chicken Cranberry Salad
|$7.99
Mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing with grilled chicken, craisins, cucumber, candied walnuts, and feta cheese.
PIZZA
DeAngelo's
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington
|Italian Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, grilled lemon-thyme chicken, artichokes, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, egg, sweet corn, Kalamata olives, & blue cheese crumbles with our italian vinaigrette