Chicken sandwiches in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
More about Upland Brewing
Item pic

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creole Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Bub's Creole Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce breast seasoned perfectly with Cajon seasoning then cooked over flame. Served with our very popular creole mayo to add an extra kick! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Buff Chick image

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Chicken breast served grilled or breaded with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch or bleu cheese on a toasted knot bun.
More about Sahm's at the Pointe

