Chicken sandwiches in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Upland Brewing
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Creole Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Bub's Creole Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce breast seasoned perfectly with Cajon seasoning then cooked over flame. Served with our very popular creole mayo to add an extra kick! Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!