Chicken tenders in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Kids Breaded Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
Bub's Breaded Chicken Finger Meal includes 3 breaded chicken fingers, your choice of side and a kids drink!
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Pizzaria
405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.75
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington
|Three Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Six chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Chicken Strips Niños
|$7.00
served with rice & beans or fries