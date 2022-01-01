Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Breaded Chicken Fingers$8.95
Bub's Breaded Chicken Finger Meal includes 3 breaded chicken fingers, your choice of side and a kids drink!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Chicken Tenders image

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Cafe Pizzaria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pizzaria

405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.75
More about Cafe Pizzaria
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery image

 

Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery

1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Three Chicken Tenders$6.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Six chicken Tenders$10.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips Niños$7.00
served with rice & beans or fries
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
BuffaLouie's image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BuffaLouie's

114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
Two (2) crispy chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about BuffaLouie's

