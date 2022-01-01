Chili in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve chili
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Chili Glazed Duck Tacos
|$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
|Buffalo Chili
red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Quart of Chili
|$19.00
|Cup Chili
|$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
|Bowl Chili
|$8.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili served in a French bread bowl! Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
Orbit Room
107 North College Ave Suite 001, Bloomington
|Bowl of Vegan Chili
|$8.00
|Cougar (Vegan Chili, Flat-top Cheese Curds, Horseradish Aioli)
|$11.25