Chili in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve chili

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Glazed Duck Tacos$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
Buffalo Chili
red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette
More about Upland Brewing
Item pic

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quart of Chili$19.00
Cup Chili$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
Bowl Chili$8.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili served in a French bread bowl! Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Item pic

 

Orbit Room

107 North College Ave Suite 001, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Vegan Chili$8.00
Cougar (Vegan Chili, Flat-top Cheese Curds, Horseradish Aioli)$11.25
More about Orbit Room
Main pic

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Chili$3.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe

