Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve curry

#39 Red Curry image

SEAFOOD

Blooming Thai

107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Masaman Curry$14.00
Choose of meat in Mussaman curry (cinnamon curry) with coconut milk, potatoes, pineapple, cashew nuts, carrots and onions
#39 Red Curry$14.00
Red curry with coconuts milk, bamboo shoot, basil and bell pepper
#38 Panang Curry$14.00
red coconut creamy curry and bell pepper topped with kriffir lime leave
More about Blooming Thai
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Cafe Bali

210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Rice ( spicy )$6.95
Japanese curry with carrots, potatoes , onions.
Katsu Curry ( spicy )$11.95
Japanese curry with carrot, potato, onion and deep fried pork cutlet
Chicken Katsu Curry ( spicy )$11.95
Japanese curry with carrots, potatoes, onions and deep fried chicken cutlet.
More about Cafe Bali

Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington

Chips And Salsa

Cheese Pizza

Garlic Bread

Cheesecake

Thai Tea

Chopped Salad

Steak Burgers

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Bloomington to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston