Curry in Bloomington

SEAFOOD
Blooming Thai
107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington
|Masaman Curry
|$14.00
Choose of meat in Mussaman curry (cinnamon curry) with coconut milk, potatoes, pineapple, cashew nuts, carrots and onions
|#39 Red Curry
|$14.00
Red curry with coconuts milk, bamboo shoot, basil and bell pepper
|#38 Panang Curry
|$14.00
red coconut creamy curry and bell pepper topped with kriffir lime leave
SMOOTHIES
Cafe Bali
210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington
|Curry Rice ( spicy )
|$6.95
Japanese curry with carrots, potatoes , onions.
|Katsu Curry ( spicy )
|$11.95
Japanese curry with carrot, potato, onion and deep fried pork cutlet
|Chicken Katsu Curry ( spicy )
|$11.95
Japanese curry with carrots, potatoes, onions and deep fried chicken cutlet.