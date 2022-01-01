Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve fish and chips

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$14.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Kids Fish & Chips$6.50
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce
served with fries or fresh fruit
More about Upland Brewing
Item pic

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Scenic View Restaurant

4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.00
Four Beer-Battered Cod Filets Served with House-Made Tartar Sauce & View Fries (a mixture of Sweet Potato & Regular).
More about Scenic View Restaurant
BuffaLouie's image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BuffaLouie's

114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n Chips$10.49
More about BuffaLouie's

