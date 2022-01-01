Fish and chips in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Upland Brewing
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Fish and Chips
|$14.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$6.50
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce
served with fries or fresh fruit
More about Scenic View Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Scenic View Restaurant
4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Four Beer-Battered Cod Filets Served with House-Made Tartar Sauce & View Fries (a mixture of Sweet Potato & Regular).