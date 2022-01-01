Garden salad in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Pizzaria
405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Garden Salad
|$3.95
A side salad with your choice of dressing.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Trailhead Pizzeria
4303 S State Road 446, Bloomington
|Garden Salad (small & large))
Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and shredded mozzarella cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BuffaLouie's
114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington
|Meltdown Garden Salad
|$5.49
Mixed greens with diced red onion, celery, carrot, tomatoes. Croutons and Cheese are left off for our Meltdown dieters.
|Garden Salad
|$5.99
Mixed greens with diced red onion, celery, carrot, tomatoes, shredded provolone cheese, and homemade croutons.