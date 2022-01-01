Garden salad in Bloomington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Pizzaria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pizzaria

405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$3.95
A side salad with your choice of dressing.
More about Cafe Pizzaria
Trailhead Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Trailhead Pizzeria

4303 S State Road 446, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad (small & large))
Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and shredded mozzarella cheese
More about Trailhead Pizzeria
BuffaLouie's image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BuffaLouie's

114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Meltdown Garden Salad$5.49
Mixed greens with diced red onion, celery, carrot, tomatoes. Croutons and Cheese are left off for our Meltdown dieters.
Garden Salad$5.99
Mixed greens with diced red onion, celery, carrot, tomatoes, shredded provolone cheese, and homemade croutons.
More about BuffaLouie's

