Ham sandwiches in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Gables Bagels
Gables Bagels
421 East 3rd Street, Bloomington
|Ham Sandwich
|$8.99
Ham sandwich dressed up with your choice of toppings. Served with coleslaw, and pickle spear.
More about Verona Coffee House
Verona Coffee House
3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101, Bloomington
|Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Toasted ham and cheese sandwich on your choice of a flaky croissant or texas toast. Served with choice of chips or red skin potato salad.
|Bagel Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.75
|Croissant Ham Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.75