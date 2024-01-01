Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Gables Bagels

421 East 3rd Street, Bloomington

Ham Sandwich$8.99
Ham sandwich dressed up with your choice of toppings. Served with coleslaw, and pickle spear.
More about Gables Bagels
Verona Coffee House

3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101, Bloomington

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Toasted ham and cheese sandwich on your choice of a flaky croissant or texas toast. Served with choice of chips or red skin potato salad.
Bagel Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.75
Croissant Ham Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
More about Verona Coffee House

