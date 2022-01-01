Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs
served with toasted baguette
Side Mac and Cheese$9.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
Wit Mac & Cheese$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
More about Upland Brewing
Item pic

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
SD Mac & Cheese$3.99
Mac and Cheese$4.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
BuffaLouie's image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BuffaLouie's

114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese Meal$7.99
More about BuffaLouie's

