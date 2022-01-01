Mac and cheese in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Upland Brewing
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs
served with toasted baguette
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$9.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
|Wit Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|SD Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
|Mac and Cheese
|$4.99