Mahi mahi in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Bloomington

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich$21.85
The famous Mahi Mahi sandwich but seasoned perfectly with Cajun seasoning, grilled over flame and served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa.
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich$21.00
Customers still come to Bub's and only order the Mahi! 8oz grilled over flame served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa. Soooo good!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Bloomington
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant - Bloomington

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi-Mahi Tacos$20.99
4 grilled Dolphin fish tacos mixed with cole slaw, super veggie, and topped with pineapple tarter, rice and beans.
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant - Bloomington

