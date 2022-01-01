Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream$6.50
A large slice of apple pie made at Bub’s Cafe served warm with ice cream!
Cherry Pie w/ Ice Cream$6.50
A large slice of cherry pie made at Bub’s Cafe served warm with ice cream!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Item pic

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Potato Bacon Pie$11.99
Pizza Special - Taco Pie
Fresh dough layered with salsa rojo, queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, shredded Romaine, ranch and cilantro.
10" Porky Pie$11.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington

Garden Salad

Tarts

Cobb Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

French Toast

Cheese Pizza

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Bloomington to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston