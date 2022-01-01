Pies in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve pies
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream
|$6.50
A large slice of apple pie made at Bub’s Cafe served warm with ice cream!
|Cherry Pie w/ Ice Cream
|$6.50
A large slice of cherry pie made at Bub’s Cafe served warm with ice cream!
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|10" Potato Bacon Pie
|$11.99
|Pizza Special - Taco Pie
Fresh dough layered with salsa rojo, queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, shredded Romaine, ranch and cilantro.
|10" Porky Pie
|$11.99