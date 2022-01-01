Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Main pic

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of Mesa chicken, carnita pork, or taco beef, cheddar jack, sautéed bell peppers and onions, and griddled to a toast brown.
Served with shredded Romaine, cream, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery image

 

Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery

1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gar Par Quesadilla$9.00
Our twist on a classic. Grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, tomato, and our homemade garlic parmesean sauce.
More about Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
1 Quesadilla A la Carte$4.99
Tinga, Carnitas, Chorizo, Birria, Ground Beef
Quesadilla Lunch Special$9.00
Super Quesadilla Fajita$14.00
Extra large quesadilla folded, stuffed with veggies, steak/ chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & your choice or rice or beans
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington

Garlic Bread

Coleslaw

Garlic Cheese Bread

Cheese Pizza

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Black Bean Burgers

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Bloomington to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston