Quesadillas in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve quesadillas
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of Mesa chicken, carnita pork, or taco beef, cheddar jack, sautéed bell peppers and onions, and griddled to a toast brown.
Served with shredded Romaine, cream, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington
|Gar Par Quesadilla
|$9.00
Our twist on a classic. Grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, tomato, and our homemade garlic parmesean sauce.
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|1 Quesadilla A la Carte
|$4.99
Tinga, Carnitas, Chorizo, Birria, Ground Beef
|Quesadilla Lunch Special
|$9.00
|Super Quesadilla Fajita
|$14.00
Extra large quesadilla folded, stuffed with veggies, steak/ chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & your choice or rice or beans