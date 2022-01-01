Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve salmon

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon BLT$18.00
applewood-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, & zesty garlic aioli on a brioche bun
More about Upland Brewing
Main pic

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Low Carb- Spicy Citrus Salmon$21.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet seasoned and seared with olive oil, citrus spices orange and lemon zest and citrus butter paired with white rice .
Served with a side of hot vegetables
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Salmon Tacos$16.50
4 juicy smoked grilled Salmon, topped with caramel peach pico de gallo, served with rice &beans
El Salmon$19.99
Fresh grilled Salmon, broccoli, mushrooms and citrus flavors on a bed of rice with a side of orange slices
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
Janko’s Little Zagreb image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Janko’s Little Zagreb

223 W 6th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (3893 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$20.00
7oz Grilled Salmon filet
More about Janko’s Little Zagreb

Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington

Thai Tea

Coleslaw

Garlic Bread

Cake

Calamari

Garlic Cheese Bread

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Map

More near Bloomington to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston