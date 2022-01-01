Salmon in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve salmon
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Blackened Salmon BLT
|$18.00
applewood-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, & zesty garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|Low Carb- Spicy Citrus Salmon
|$21.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet seasoned and seared with olive oil, citrus spices orange and lemon zest and citrus butter paired with white rice .
Served with a side of hot vegetables
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Wild Salmon Tacos
|$16.50
4 juicy smoked grilled Salmon, topped with caramel peach pico de gallo, served with rice &beans
|El Salmon
|$19.99
Fresh grilled Salmon, broccoli, mushrooms and citrus flavors on a bed of rice with a side of orange slices