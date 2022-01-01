Spaghetti in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve spaghetti
SEAFOOD
Blooming Thai
107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington
|#35 Spaghetti Pad Kee mao
|$14.00
Your choice of meat with spaghetti noodles, broccoli, carrot, onions, tomatoes, chinese broccoli, corn and basil
PIZZA
DeAngelo's
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington
|Spaghetti Gamberi
|$17.00
An olive oil "sauce", shrimp, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, green onions, and some cajun spice with a touch of lemon juice make this pasta light and flavorful
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$15.00
|Kids Spaghetti and Meatball
|$7.00