Spaghetti in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve spaghetti

SEAFOOD

Blooming Thai

107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#35 Spaghetti Pad Kee mao$14.00
Your choice of meat with spaghetti noodles, broccoli, carrot, onions, tomatoes, chinese broccoli, corn and basil
More about Blooming Thai
PIZZA

DeAngelo's

2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Gamberi$17.00
An olive oil "sauce", shrimp, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, green onions, and some cajun spice with a touch of lemon juice make this pasta light and flavorful
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.00
Kids Spaghetti and Meatball$7.00
More about DeAngelo's

