Steak burgers in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve steak burgers
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Elk Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Burger
|$22.75
Bub's Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, topped with bacon and an over easy egg. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!
|Steak & Egg Settle for Less Burger
|$9.75
Bub's Steak and Egg Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a quarter pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, bacon and an over easy egg on top! Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!
|Elk Steak & Egg Settle for Less Ugly Burger
|$13.00
Bub's Steak & Egg Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a quarter pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, topped with bacon and an over easy egg. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!