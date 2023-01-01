Stromboli in Bloomington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bloomington restaurants that serve stromboli

Cafe Pizzaria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pizzaria

405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (655 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Stromboli$11.50
A delicious ranch-style bar-b-q sauce covering a layer of sausage with onion and mozzarella cheese. Baked on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.
Stromboli$11.50
Our own unique pizza sauce over a layer of delicious seasoned sausage, with mozzarella cheese and onion, baked on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.
Vegetable Stromboli$11.50
Try this for a change! Mushrooms, onions and green peppers, topped with our special pizza sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.
Trailhead Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Trailhead Pizzeria Bloomington

4303 S State Road 446, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
6" Stromboli$8.95
