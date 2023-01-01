Stromboli in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve stromboli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Pizzaria
405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|BBQ Stromboli
|$11.50
A delicious ranch-style bar-b-q sauce covering a layer of sausage with onion and mozzarella cheese. Baked on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.
|Stromboli
|$11.50
Our own unique pizza sauce over a layer of delicious seasoned sausage, with mozzarella cheese and onion, baked on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.
|Vegetable Stromboli
|$11.50
Try this for a change! Mushrooms, onions and green peppers, topped with our special pizza sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.