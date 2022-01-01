Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taro smoothies in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve taro smoothies

SEAFOOD

Blooming Thai

107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taro Smoothie$5.00
SMOOTHIES

Cafe Bali

210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taro Smoothie
