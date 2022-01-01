Thai salad in Bloomington
More about Upland Brewing
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$14.00
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
More about Blooming Thai
SEAFOOD
Blooming Thai
107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington
|#19 Blooming Thai Salad
|$12.00
Chicken, with Romain Lettuce, peanuts, green mixed top with egg with homemade dressing
|#22 Papaya Salad thai Style
|$12.00
Shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans and roasted peanut with shrimp