Thai salad in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve thai salad

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tofu Salad$14.00
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
More about Upland Brewing
Blooming Thai image

SEAFOOD

Blooming Thai

107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#19 Blooming Thai Salad$12.00
Chicken, with Romain Lettuce, peanuts, green mixed top with egg with homemade dressing
#22 Papaya Salad thai Style$12.00
Shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans and roasted peanut with shrimp
More about Blooming Thai

