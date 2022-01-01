Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Bloomington
/
Bloomington
/
Thai Tea
Bloomington restaurants that serve thai tea
SEAFOOD
Blooming Thai
107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(171 reviews)
Thai Milk Tea
$4.95
More about Blooming Thai
SMOOTHIES
Cafe Bali
210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington
Avg 5
(7 reviews)
Thai Milk Tea
$3.95
More about Cafe Bali
Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington
Calamari
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Garlic Bread
Salmon
Quesadillas
Pies
Chicken Salad
More near Bloomington to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Salem
No reviews yet
Sullivan
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston