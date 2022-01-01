Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve thai tea

Thai Milk Tea image

SEAFOOD

Blooming Thai

107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Milk Tea$4.95
More about Blooming Thai
Cafe Bali image

SMOOTHIES

Cafe Bali

210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Milk Tea$3.95
More about Cafe Bali

Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Garlic Bread

Salmon

Quesadillas

Pies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Bloomington to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston