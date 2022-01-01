Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Bloomington
/
Bloomington
/
Tiramisu
Bloomington restaurants that serve tiramisu
SEAFOOD
Blooming Thai
107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(171 reviews)
Tiramisu
$6.00
classic Italian coffee flavored dessert. Made of ladyfinger by piccoli dolci (little sweet)
More about Blooming Thai
PIZZA
DeAngelo's
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington
Avg 4.2
(637 reviews)
Tiramisu
$7.00
More about DeAngelo's
