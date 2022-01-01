Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants that serve tiramisu

SEAFOOD

Blooming Thai

107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$6.00
classic Italian coffee flavored dessert. Made of ladyfinger by piccoli dolci (little sweet)
More about Blooming Thai
PIZZA

DeAngelo's

2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
More about DeAngelo's

