Bloomsburg restaurants you'll love

Bloomsburg restaurants
  • Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg's top cuisines

American
Coffee & tea
Bars & lounges
Must-try Bloomsburg restaurants

Brewskis Coffee & Bar image

 

Brewskis Coffee & Bar

22 East Main Street, Bloomsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Coco Mocha
Chocolate & Coconut Syrup, Espresso and Oat Milk, shaken and served over ice
Stuffed Biscuit$4.01
Garlic Mashed Potato Pierogi$8.00
More about Brewskis Coffee & Bar
May's Drive-In image

 

May's Drive-In

320 Montour Blvd, Bloomsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak$4.75
Stormers LG$4.40
Combo #1 Cheese Burger$8.99
More about May's Drive-In
The Links at Hemlock Creek image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Links at Hemlock Creek

55 Williamsburg Blvd, Bloomsburg

Avg 4.3 (134 reviews)
More about The Links at Hemlock Creek
Restaurant banner

 

La Malbec

18-20 W Main St, Bloomsburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about La Malbec

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bloomsburg

Pierogies

Pies

